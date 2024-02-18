Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.76. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 49,916 shares.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

