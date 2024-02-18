Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $8.42

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.76. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 49,916 shares.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $497.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.