Critical Comparison: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $169.94 million 4.18 -$55.01 million ($1.45) -12.59 Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 159.87 -$56.17 million ($1.30) -1.05

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Silk Road Medical and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 2 6 3 0 2.09 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus target price of $24.91, indicating a potential upside of 36.49%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 138.97%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -32.81% -35.40% -21.17% Lucid Diagnostics -4,153.13% -901.79% -141.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure. Silk Road Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.