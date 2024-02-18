CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVI opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

