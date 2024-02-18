DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

