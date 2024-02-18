Dan Spaulding Sells 3,086 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 16th, Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $283,571.30.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96.

ZG stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

