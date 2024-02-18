Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $162.46 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.