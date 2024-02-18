Datadog, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Datadog in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.17, a PEG ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,668,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.