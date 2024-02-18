Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $54.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,510,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,536,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

