Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

NYSE:DECK opened at $862.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $742.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.32. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock worth $32,659,800 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

