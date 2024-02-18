Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$49.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.94.

DFY stock opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$42.96.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

