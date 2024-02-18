DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,813 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $16,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $465.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.16 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.18.

Get Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,777 shares of company stock valued at $39,183,171. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.