DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 21,536 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

