DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 92,977 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,977 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $35,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,832,091. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

