DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires New Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 126,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 249.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 15.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

