DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.42 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

