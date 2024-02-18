DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in H World Group were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.91.

H World Group Dividend Announcement

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. H World Group had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on H World Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H World Group

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.