DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,148 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.