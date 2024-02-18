DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,464 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

