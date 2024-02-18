DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 181,443 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181,443 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

F opened at $12.30 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

