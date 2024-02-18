DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 23,392 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.36% of Fluence Energy worth $14,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLNC opened at $19.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLNC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

