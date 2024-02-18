DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 30,816 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

