DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 44,036 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

