DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 462 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of LKQ worth $18,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Stock Up 1.8 %

LKQ stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

