DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,758 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,755,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $555.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $544.81 and a 200 day moving average of $491.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.