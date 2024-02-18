DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,598.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,102.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

