DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $14,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Yum China by 11.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

