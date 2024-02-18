DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $194.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,935,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,690 shares of company stock worth $7,478,549 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

