DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,977 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of nVent Electric worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,363 shares of company stock worth $24,832,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

