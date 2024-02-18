DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,915,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

