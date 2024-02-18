DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

