DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.13.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $177.12 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

