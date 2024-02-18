DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of NIO worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after acquiring an additional 879,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.