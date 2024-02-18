DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brady were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRC. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:BRC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

