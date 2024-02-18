DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $142.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.