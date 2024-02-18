DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,018 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Illumina by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Illumina by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,210 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

