DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.46 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 266.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

