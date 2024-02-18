DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.25 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

