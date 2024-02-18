DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,473 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CNC

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.