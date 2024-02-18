DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.69 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

