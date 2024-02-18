DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.83 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

AMP stock opened at $397.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

