DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.88 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,654,000. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Shares of BRO opened at $82.69 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

