DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.81 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,684,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.04 and a 200-day moving average of $399.85. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $279.64 and a one year high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

