DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.70 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after acquiring an additional 799,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after acquiring an additional 632,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average is $253.82. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

