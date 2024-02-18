DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

BX stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

