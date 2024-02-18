DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 1.56% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 501,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MEG stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

