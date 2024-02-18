DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $4,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 205.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,264 shares of company stock worth $465,698 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

