DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Royalty Pharma worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after buying an additional 670,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 791,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 667,827 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.4 %

RPRX opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

