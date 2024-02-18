DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,282.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,024.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $650.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total transaction of $1,397,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.00, for a total value of $1,397,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

