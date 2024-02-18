DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

