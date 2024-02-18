DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $141.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.